Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,187,000 after buying an additional 654,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 164,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

