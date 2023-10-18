Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Science Applications International worth $52,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $113.88. 36,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

