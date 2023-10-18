Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 68,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 328,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,885,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,652 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,728,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 229,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 743,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

