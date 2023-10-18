SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- Stock Average Calculator
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.