SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Articles

