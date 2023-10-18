SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading 2.3% Higher

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of research firms have commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $539.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

