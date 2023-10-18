Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group makes up 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.47. 19,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,555. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

