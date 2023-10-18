ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $298,075,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $559.85. The company had a trading volume of 242,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.29 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

