Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Drops By 6.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $662,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,364,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 99,447 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 126.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

