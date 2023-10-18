Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Rises By 13.4%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 934,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.