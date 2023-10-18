Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Drops By 9.4%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $465,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 32,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,541. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

