Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expands By 11.5%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 32.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,390,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celcuity by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celcuity by 7,323.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 32,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,129. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.