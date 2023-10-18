Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expands By 7.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 57,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,254. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 242.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 294,778 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLBT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

