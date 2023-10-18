Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Increases By 6.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $39,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,586. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

