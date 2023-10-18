Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Drops By 9.5%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
ChampionX Price Performance
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,884 shares of company stock worth $8,138,740. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 151.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
