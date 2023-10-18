Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Drops By 9.5%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,884 shares of company stock worth $8,138,740. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 151.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.