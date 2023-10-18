Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rises By 11.8%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.35. 37,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.