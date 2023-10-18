Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Increases By 8.3%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,716,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

