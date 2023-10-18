Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Increases By 8.1%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Danone Trading Up 0.2 %

Danone Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,210. Danone has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

