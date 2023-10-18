Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Declines By 9.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 3,635,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 212,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,687. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
