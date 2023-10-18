Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Expands By 8.2%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DENSO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 99,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89. DENSO has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 billion. Analysts forecast that DENSO will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.