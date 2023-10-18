Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rises By 8.2%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on easyJet
easyJet Stock Performance
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.