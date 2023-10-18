Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rises By 8.2%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Company Profile

EJTTF remained flat at $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

