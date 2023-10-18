Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 8.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ebara Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.
Ebara Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.