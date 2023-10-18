Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 8.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,607. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

