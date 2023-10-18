Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Increases By 6.5%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $15.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Elis has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

