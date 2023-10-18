Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Grows By 6.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

