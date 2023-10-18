Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Declines By 7.0%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 33,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $522.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

