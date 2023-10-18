Short Interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Declines By 6.2%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,500 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,552 shares of company stock worth $3,478,017 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 43,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $847.36 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

