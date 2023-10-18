Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Drops By 8.1%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 14.5% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 77.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.71. 229,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

