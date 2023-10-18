Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expands By 10.3%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. 62,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,402. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
