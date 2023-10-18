Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expands By 10.3%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. 62,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,402. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

