Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Drops By 7.3%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

