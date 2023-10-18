Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBSW. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

