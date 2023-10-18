Sierra Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.61 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

