Simon Bourne Purchases 1,444 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne bought 1,444 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £3,075.72 ($3,756.83).

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of Marshalls stock traded up GBX 7.56 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205.56 ($2.51). 4,616,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,587. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 196.62 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 368.40 ($4.50). The firm has a market cap of £520.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,294.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.46.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on MSLH

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.