Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.28. 259,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,632. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

