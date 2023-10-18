Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

