Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Group 1 Automotive worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $14,317,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.75. 7,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $148.18 and a one year high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.21 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.