Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.92 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Comstock Resources worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 810,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

