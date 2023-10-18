Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Encore Capital Group worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ECPG. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. 27,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

