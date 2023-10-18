Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.04%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $144,852.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

