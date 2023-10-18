Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.33% of WaFd worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 622,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WaFd by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,367,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,443,000 after acquiring an additional 473,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WaFd by 490.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

WaFd Stock Down 3.2 %

WaFd stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 213,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.