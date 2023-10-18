Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,546 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of WEX worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $136.79 and a one year high of $204.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.