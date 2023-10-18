Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 155 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELV traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $468.27. 650,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

