Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 16,711 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1,273.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,845 shares of company stock valued at $24,022,557 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $135.71. The company had a trading volume of 260,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

