Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 24,415 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the period. Primoris Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Primoris Services worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,205 shares of company stock worth $1,469,734 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,285. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

