Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 375 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

FANG traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.47. 366,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,245. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

