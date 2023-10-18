Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,558 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Belden makes up 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Belden worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

