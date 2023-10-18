Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.44

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 122935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $667.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

