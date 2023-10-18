Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $59.45

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $57.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 314,191 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 360.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

