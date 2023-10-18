SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Holdings Cut by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,021 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,023,375. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.