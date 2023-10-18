Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NYSE:SON opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

