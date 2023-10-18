Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Lifted by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.