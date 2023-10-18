Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Up 61.2%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 61.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,320,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,598% from the average session volume of 35,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Spark Power Group had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of C$66.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.0310559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.